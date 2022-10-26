Cardi B supports Offset, she unfollows Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram

Cardi B was quick to react to the rumored split from Migos. The rapper supports her husband Offset more than ever, and like him, she has decided to no longer follow the other two members of the formation, Quavo and Takeoff, on Instagram. And casually, that means a lot in 2022.

Cardi B gets involved in the case

The speculation never stops: the group Migos decided to separate. Nothing has yet been confirmed by either party at this stage, but as the @Kurrco Twitter account aptly pointed out, Offset no longer follows fellow bandmates Quavo and Takeoff on social media. To make matters worse, Takeoff and Quavo announced the creation of a brand new two-man formation, called Unc and Phew. As if the situation wasn’t tense enough already, Cardi B follows the father of her children Offset, and mimics his behavior on Instagram, by no longer following Takeoff and Quavo. A drama in several acts, which allows casually to give weight to the hypothesis of a falling out between the members of the group. The situation is all the more complex since the Migos are linked even beyond music, the three members all sharing family ties.

As a reminder, the genesis of the Migos group dates back to 2008, under the common impetus of Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshal, Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball) and Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus). The rappers grew up together, with Quavo being Takeoff’s uncle, while Offset and Quavo are cousins.