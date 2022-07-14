Cardi B talks about releasing her album as her next priority

In the new cover of “Vogue”, Cardi B reviews the challenges of her early career and announces the release of her second album as her other priority.

Cardi B revisits her past and outlines her goal for the future

As part of a magazine cover, Cardi B spoke during an interview. Indeed, the rapper is on the cover of the issue “Ablaze” of vogue singapore of July to August. In all, she appeared there twice in less than three consecutive years.

She confided in Amelia of vogue on her responsibilities and challenges when she decided to have a child at the start of her career: “There weren’t many artists who had babies at the start of their careers. I didn’t have an album when I found out I was pregnant.”.

She continues that she was already fat when she left “Invasion Of Privacy”. Against all expectations, the disc was successful. She picks up the Grammy Award for the best rap album in 2019. Following this phase, she had wave.

On the other hand, fans are waiting for his second project. During the interview, she states that the new masterpiece will be released soon without specifying a date. However, she confirms that a single and the disc will be available in one or two months.

By the way, its title “Hot Sh*t” in collaboration with Lil Durk and Kanye West is already available. That said, the other project will be just as quickly.