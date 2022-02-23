Cardi B talks about the Ukraine and Russia crisis

The rapper of Dominican origin Cardi-Bsaid he is “not really” on the side of NATO or the Russia in the crisis of Ukraineafter making comments that war “should be the last thing” world leaders should worry about in the midst of this conflict.

“I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m going to mind my own business because sometimes I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I can get killed,” she said. rapper in a video posted on his Twitter account, where he has more than 20 million followers.

“I’m not really on NATO’s side. I’m not really on the side of Russia. In fact, I am on the side of the citizens, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now.”

The 29-year-old artist’s comments came a day after she responded to a Twitter user asking her to weigh in on “this whole music thing.” Russia“, as reported by The Hill portal.

“I wish these world leaders would stop tripping over power and really think about who is really affected, plus the whole world is in crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about,” he said. Cardi-B.

In her video, the rapper he reflects on political issues, and criticized global inflation. Some economic experts have said that Americans could see rising energy and fuel costs if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“There is inflation not only in the United States, but everywhere in the world. It’s really hard to get the economy back,” she said.

“There are so many shipments and back shipments. China is not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind. And this shit just made it that much more complicated.”

“I’m really upset about this,” she said. Cardi-B“and I really wish that all the world leaders right now really come to a logical conclusion.”