Cardi B teases ‘Munch’ remix

Back to news, Cardi B announces a new collaboration with Ice Spice. Determined to focus on her music, the rapper has worked with many female artists, including GloRilla.

Cardi is working with up-and-coming artists again

The song “munch” ofIce Spice has been all the rage on the internet for a while. The single gained popularity on platforms like TikTok and brought the Bronx rapper much success. From his performance to Rolling Loud upon its signature by drake, Ice has accomplished a lot in a short time. Moreover, his list of collaborations continues to grow, since the famous Cardi B just joined his hit song.

The mother-of-two shared with her 141 million followers a video in which we see her rapping on the instrumental of “munch“. The clip has already garnered millions of views, and her fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the song. Note that this collaboration does not surprise many people, because Cardi has worked with other promising female artists. Indeed, she recently accompanied GloRillaon “Tomorrow 2“.

In fact, while rapping on the track with Glo, Cardi gave a subtle nod to Ice Spice, which could have hinted at their collaboration. All told, it looks like the reality star is once again focusing on her music.