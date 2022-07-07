Cardi B tells how an ex stole her $20,000

We all know that before becoming a rap superstar, Cardi B worked in strip clubs. One day she checked her hiding place and all the economy from her activity was gone.

The interpreter of ”Invasion of Privacy” never shy away from telling stories related to her time as an erotic dancer. Recently, she returned to this period of her life during her appearance on the show Angela Yee’s Lip Service. We asked to Cardi to recount an experience where she went out with a broke man. Offset’s current girlfriend has decided to open up about an ex who allegedly stole $20,000 from her.

“I came home from work one day, I count the money and everything, I’m about to put it in my hiding place”, did she say. Indeed, when she was 20 years old, she had managed to save 20,000 dollars and she was proud of it. But when she went to check her money, it was gone. “My stash, I have like, a thousand dollars. »

“That n*gga took the money. He took my money and didn’t answer the phone for a whole day,” she added. ” I was going crazy. » After saying that this experience had “traumatized” her, we asked Cardi if she had gotten her money back. She admitted having recovered part, but she is far from having received all of it.