Cardi B, the gesture that moved the web | A heart of gold

Cardi B’s gesture left everyone speechless. The whole web was moved by the singer’s big heart.

What the young woman did artist it’s unbelievable. THE fan they gasped, you know what is it about?

It has now become a real one star worldwide. That of Cardi B is a name that more and more often comes close to the definition of success. Thanks to his incredible talent and songs which in a very short time have conquered the main international rankings. The determination and style that have always characterized her, have made the singer a real one icon also as regards the look, often eccentric and over the top. Today everyone knows the note artist, but you know what did he do? The gesture did not go unnoticed in the eyes of fans of Cardi B, Here you are what it is.

READ ALSO >>> Drake, the gesture that causes a lot of discussion

Born in New York in 1992, Cardi B is among the undisputed stars of the moment. Over its rich career, the young woman has collaborated with the big names in international music, including Nicki Minaj, Bruno Mars, J Balvin and many others. Often the center of attention for his temperament lively, this time the singer has been talked about for a gesture really splendid.

READ ALSO >>> The new single with Cardi B

Everyone will remember the tragedy of the last days, when a stake inside a building in the United States gave birth to a real one massacre. In the accident, which occurred in an apartment building in the neighborhood of Bronx, several people have lost their lives, including several children. The victims, for the most part foreigners, lived in conditions of economic hardship and for this reason the gesture of the singer was much appreciated.

Cardi B has offered to provide for the expenses for i funeral of the victims. Not only. The artist, who felt particularly hit from what happened as she too lived for a long time in that neighborhood, she decided to take care of the transfer of some corpses in Gambia, the African country from which some of them came.

What job did Cardi B do?

Today Cardi B she is one of the most successful singers ever, but few know that work did before success. In fact, from a very young age, the artist worked as stripper, before devoting himself to his greatest passion: the music.

Today the singer is mom of two beautiful children, born from the tormented marriage with colleagues, the American rapper Offset.