Cardi B: the Instagram account where he publishes the adorable outfits of his daughter Kulture

10 November 2020




















Kulture, the daughter of Cardi B, is a fashionista in the making. Such a mother, such a daughter.

The girl is only two years old, but she already has a very designer wardrobe. If a high fashion brand has a baby line, surely the latest collection is well folded in its closet. The accessories department is also not outdone, as it can count on its collection of diamond jewelry – real, of course.

Little Kuture is also owner of a Birkin bag by Hermès pink dragee. We do not have to remind you, which is not just a bag, but the “holy grail” of designer bags.

” Me and Mommy “

Of course they buy everything mom Cardi and dad Offset, but Kulture seems to really appreciate it and when you pose it’s really adorable.

The rapper of “WAP” has in fact created an Instagram account where she publishes the most adorable outfits as a small fashionista of her daughter. Burberry, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, diamonds and some tender fashion momentMommy and Me“.

In short, Kulture seems to have what it takes to walk the stages of his parents, the one and only power couple of rap.

Waiting to see it grow, watch the video to find out who are the children of the celebs who are launching into the world of music or acting:



