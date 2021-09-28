Cardi B, the international star does not miss a beat, even with a baby bump

Cardi B unleashes followers with her videos, sexy and extreme, the international star also does it with her baby bump.

Cardi B, born in 1992, now close to thirty, the rapper is already a resounding success.

In a very short time the young woman rose to prominence making herself known to the whole world. He is now an internationally acclaimed American star.

Cardi B an all-round artist

Cardi started out as a stripper. His debut in the world of entertainment took place with Instagram.

A series of unfiltered videos took her up to the point of becoming an internet celebrity. Thanks to his followers, his popularity has soared that he is now at an altitude 101 million.

That’s how the rapper managed to join the cast of “Love & Hip Hop”, or one of the most followed reality shows in America.

Known for her music, the singer in an advanced state of pregnancy, gives followers a video in which she dances without anything on, proud to show herself in all her glory with her baby bump.

A rapper with a tough character

Cardi after the single “Bodak Yellow” has become one of the most talked about characters of this year.

Even when she is waiting, the rapper does not abandon her provocative and sexy look, for her no maternity dresses made of loose dresses and comfortable dungarees.

Cardi B is convinced that pregnancy must also be experienced by wearing sexy clothes, which show off the baby bump.

On Instagram, the rapper wears a super tight burgundy sheath dress, where she shows off the abundance of her curves.