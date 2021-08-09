Cardi B, the new rap star comes from the Bronx: “I’m as big as Tupac”

At the age of 19 he was working as a stripper, then the explosion of his videos with millions of views on social media such as Vine and Instagram. Then the arrival in a talent TV dedicated to hip hop on the American VH1, Love & Hip Hop: New York, finally his first single for the Atlantic entitled Bodak Yellow immediately rocketed to the first place in the Top 100 of Billboard twenty years after the example of Mrs. Lauryn Hill, the only other rapper to have ever achieved the same result. Here is explained in a few and apparently simple moves the success of Cardi B, the twenty-five-year-old rapper from New York new star among the bad girls of rap, in the footsteps of success and aggressive lyrics of other material girls of American hip hop, from Lil ‘Kim to Foxy Brown, up to Nicki Minaj.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgD-4JN4jw4

Raised in a family of Caribbean origins, Belcalis Almanzar aka Cardi B seems to have burned the stages: yesterday, Monday 9 April, the first case in the history of the show, the rapper was called to support Jimmy Fallon in the conduct of The Tonight Show, one of the most successful programs on American TV and beyond. Not bad for the girl who grew up in the Bronx who at 16 was part of the Bloods gang. After a monologue in which she told jokes and joked about Donald Trump, she officially announced her pregnancy, sang Money Bag from the new album Invasion of Privacy and he helped Jimmy Fallon in the interview with comedian John Mulaney, who then gave Cardi B a cardigan (or, as Mulaney called it, a “Cardi G”) for the unborn child. “You look English,” Cardi B told Mulaney, “as one of the Pet Shop Boys, one of my favorite bands.”

(agf)

Loading... Advertisements

The sense of smell and naturalness thanks to which Cardi B uses the media are extraordinary: for the announcement of her pregnancy she chose an apparition at the Saturday Night Live on the national network NBC: sang Be Careful, the first single from the newly released album Invasion of Privacy, a song dedicated to her boyfriend Offset, a member of the trap band Migos. And wrapped in a white dress that highlighted a pronounced belly, she revealed finally confirming the rumors that had been circulating for some time the news about her pregnancy.

However, her appearances are not always in the name of delicacy: in a recent video that went viral on Instagram, Cardi B proudly shows the cameras the gifts received by Offset and adds swaggering: “No ramshackle out there (but in English Cardi B knows how to be much more precise, n.d.r.) may have had more expensive gifts, none can be luckier than me.”

In the new album, his debut, the demonstration that behind the image there is also the substance of a rap that coming directly from the streets also manages to be convincing. In the songs there is the whole world of Cardi B (by the way, in addition to being a distortion of his name, the sound refers to a well-known brand of Rum): a world in which women are warriors, men give it to their legs as soon as they cross them in the street, and success is counted by listening to the rustle of dollars and reflections in the precious stones sported in the rings and necklaces.

“I think we sluts are a blessing from God,” says Cardi B backed by the other new R&B SZA star. And in the meantime he continues to tell himself through his songs without any fear or veil, nor excessive reverence towards the masters: “I am as big as Tupac”, he sings in Chance. Maybe it won’t be like that, but Cardi B has fun and entertains.