Cardi B, the singer will pay for the funeral for the 17 victims of a fire in the Bronx

The rapper, originally from the Bronx, has announced that she will take care of the expenses for the funeral of those who lost their lives in the fire that broke out in the New York neighborhood on January 9, 2022. “I am very proud to be from the Bronx. I have many family and friends. who still live and work there. When I learned about the fire and all the victims, I knew I had to do something to help, “the star told CNN.

Cardi B has announced that it intends to pay the funeral expenses for the 17 victims of the fire that broke out in the Bronx on January 9th.

The rapper, originally from that New York neighborhood, released the following words in a statement to the CNN“I am extremely proud to be from the Bronx and have many family and friends who still live and work there. So when I learned about the fire and all the victims, I knew I had to do something to help.”

The artist has decided to offer concrete help to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire. “I cannot imagine the pain and anguish that the victims’ families are experiencing but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with the burial of their loved ones will help them move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to all who have been affected by this horrible tragedy, ”added Cardi B in her message from the CNN.