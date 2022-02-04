Cardi B, the singer will pay for the funeral for the 17 victims of a fire in the Bronx

The rapper, originally from the Bronx, has announced that she will take care of the expenses for the funeral of those who lost their lives in the fire that broke out in the New York neighborhood on January 9, 2022. “I am very proud to be from the Bronx. I have many family and friends. who still live and work there. When I learned about the fire and all the victims, I knew I had to do something to help, “the star told CNN.
The rapper, originally from that New York neighborhood, released the following words in a statement to the CNN“I am extremely proud to be from the Bronx and have many family and friends who still live and work there. So when I learned about the fire and all the victims, I knew I had to do something to help.”
The artist has decided to offer concrete help to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire. “I cannot imagine the pain and anguish that the victims’ families are experiencing but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with the burial of their loved ones will help them move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to all who have been affected by this horrible tragedy, ”added Cardi B in her message from the CNN.
The help of Cardi B
The state of New York announced this week that it would grant $ 2 million to a victims’ fund.
According to Cardi B’s rep, the rapper partnered with The Mayor’s Fund for Advance New York City to ensure that the families of all victims were included in her donation and “that the final wishes for their loved ones were fulfilled.”
“We are grateful to Cardi B, a true superstar on and off the microphone, for providing vital financial aid to the families of the victims,” Mayor Eric Adams said in an official statement. “The city will forever be grateful to you and also to the core donors and business partners who were able to offer immediate support to our neighbors in need to recover from this difficult time.”
A new fire in the Bronx
Unfortunately, in the past few hours the news of a new fire in the Bronx has come. One dead and nine injured, including three policemen, are the toll of this second fire that broke out again in the New York neighborhood that ten days ago was the scene of the fire that caused 17 victims. The victim of this recent fire is an 82-year-old woman.