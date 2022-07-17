Cardi B: this totally incongruous gift she gave her granddaughter for her 4th birthday

On July 10, Kulture Kiari, daughter of Cardi B and Offset, celebrated her 4th birthday. For the occasion, his parents saw very big and offered him a colossal sum of money.

Carbi B, 29, and Offset, 39, celebrated their daughter’s 4th birthday, Kulture Kiari, on July 10th. Throughout the weekend, the young girl was able to enjoy her family and amazing gifts. In fact, his parents gave him offered a colossal sum of money : $50,000. The rapper did not hesitate to share in his Instagram story a video of his daughterproudly holding the famous sum of money.

In the footage, Offset and his daughter can be heard discuss this amazing giveaway. “What is that ?” asks the father, “a note” answers the girl. Offset then takes the floor and corrects Kulture Kiari. “A ticket is a million, my girl!“, the rapper tells him. It’s 50. Say 50!“This sum is not not the only gift from Kulture Kiari. Indeed, the granddaughter of Carbi B was able to take advantage ofan exit to candytopia, a children’s museum. Also on the occasion of the anniversary of Kulture Kiari, Cardi B fans sang “happy birthday“ while the singer was in concert in England.

The Cardi B-Offset family is growing with the arrival of little Wave

Kulture Kiari is the big sister of Wave Cephussince September 4, 2021. It was not until June of the same year that the mother, Cardi B showed off her bellywhile she was on the stage of BET Awards. The famous rapper then posted an image of her naked on her Instagram account as if to confirm this announcement, with the simple caption “#2“.

For this birth the parents wanted to do it differently and do not expose it too much on social networks. It was only a few days after the birth that they decided to publicly show a first photo of the little Wave. For this, the latter is dressed in a hat and a down jacket, and wears a diamond necklace around her neck. The young mother also wanted to speak about her childbirth. In an Instagram story, Cardi B revealed that it was very difficult for her and thatshe was struggling to recover from this ordeal.