Cardi B threatens trolls mocking Takeoff’s death

For once, Cardi B comes out of her character as an exuberant rapper to share her excitement. On her social networks, the young woman will have in turn shared her dismay, being unable to make Offset smile, but also her anger in the face of the trolls.

Cardi B pressures haters

Spread the word, Cardi B has absolutely no patience with trolls who have decided enough time has passed since Takeoff’s tragic passing to start joking about the rapper. The interpreter of Bodak Yellow has also made it known on his social networks, not hesitating to wave threats: We’re not in the mood to mess with you motherfuckers. […] Stop wanting to play. »

From her point of view, Cardi B feels that Internet users are already starting “to feel a little too comfortable with the idea of ​​wanting to make jokes” on the conditions of the death of Takeoff, assassinated on November 1 while he was in Houston with Quavo. Anyway, the warning has been issued, and Cardi B should not let go of the matter anytime soon, even if it means putting a fringe of her 26.3 million Twitter followers in their place.

