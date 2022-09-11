Cardi B throws golden flowers at Usher

Cardi B, is part of the talented squad of American rap but still has everything to prove unlike Usher who has already left an indelible mark on the world of music in the United States and across the whole planet. Admiring the 43-year-old rapper, Cardi B took to Twitter to praise it.

The laudatory words of Cardi B towards Booba

The talent, genius and musical creativity of singer Usher have taken over from his personal escapades which have been the media headlines in recent years and this has won the admiration of Cardi B. Indeed with his new musical project in Las A booming Vegas, along with his signature Tiny Desk performance, King Usher found himself in his rightful place in America’s musical landerneau.

In a tweet, the 29-year-old rapper praised Usher, agreeing with the rapper’s 23.7 million Twitter followers who salute the “Confessions” author’s immense talent. “I’m so glad @Ushers is getting the love he deserves, he’s been through some tough times for a few years but I’m glad he’s gotten over it because he’s a LEGEND added the ‘Get Up’ author.

Usher didn’t go unmoved by her sweet words from Cardi B and responded with a “heart” emoji.

Usher also celebrated by YK Osiris

Aside from Cardi B, other artists also recently paid tribute to the Grammy Award winner acknowledging his immensity with his new project in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview with VladTV, YK Osiris crowned Usher as his King of R&B, “I love Usher. He’s stronger than R. Kelly. I love Usher. Usher is the king of RNB. R. Kelly, I don’t know, has done a lot of things that just don’t make sense. he split.

Meanwhile, fellow rapper, Tiffany Haddish also showed her love for the “OMG” singer when she joined him onstage last month for a stunning performance at his Las Residence in Vegas. “Usher kills in Las Vegas!!!!” she wrote at the time.