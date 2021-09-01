Cardi B transforms into Medusa for Halloween and, whoa, we’re truly petrified

Cardi B he totally petrified us with his Medusa inspired Halloween costume.

The rapper of “WAP“took to Instagram to share her frighteningly sexy disguise, complete with golden snakes poking out of her hair and a slimy tail that crawls in terrifying coils.

In short, more than a costume, a masterpiece of photographic post production and special effects, because when the 28-year-old chooses a look she always interprets it down to the smallest details. After all, if he does it in everyday life, imagine Halloween!

In case you need a brush up on Greek mythology, Medusa is a monstrous figure with snake hair and the power to petrify anyone who meets her gaze. Then she will be beheaded by Perseus, but this is “another story.”

But Cardi isn’t just monstrous, she is monstrously sexy!

ph. getty images