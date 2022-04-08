Cardi B, Travis Scott, Drake and more YouTube channels have been hacked!

This Tuesday, April 5, new clips have been posted all over the Youtube channels of celebrities, which seem to have been hacked.

“We won’t stop until [ … ] Paco Sanz will not be released”

Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem, Travis Scott, Michael Jackson and many more are among the celebrities who have fallen victim to this piracybut within an hour of posting the videos, almost all of them have been deleted.

On Michael Jackson’s channel, the video was titled “Michael Jackson – i like ki.ds @LOSPELAOSBRO”on Drake’s, it was called: “Justin Bieber – Free Paco Sanz (ft. Will Smith, Chris Rock, Skinny flex & Los Pelaos”.

According to netizens, all accounts were hacked in the same way whether it’s Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Juice World, Travis Scott or Kanye West.

The videos feature a man playing the guitar while wearing a backwards cap while singing a Spanish song, however everything is disharmonious, the clips lasting just over a minute ending with inappropriate moaning vocals .

The hacker seems to operate under the name of a Twitter account @lospelasobroand the hashtag #FreePacoSanz has been added almost everywhere, “We won’t stop until political prisoner Paco Sanz is freed”it was written on Youtube.

Paco Sanz, also known as “the man with 2,000 tumors”, is a 50-year-old man who lied about his terminal cancer and was sentenced to two years in prison in 2021 for having defrauded the donations of thousands of peopleincluding celebrities.

Whoever it is, the Sanz defender seems to have the wherewithal to make his voice heard and create quite a mess through artist notoriety.