Cardi B tries her hand at the drill on an unreleased track

An amazing flow.

Cardi B has she just given us a glimpse of the content of her upcoming album? Supposed to deliver a long format this year, the rapper surprises by joining the drill artist MC Kay Flock on an unpublished.

Cardi B on drill, it’s successful

When Cardi B try the drill, it gives shake it, this track recorded featuring MC Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300. Having just inherited a clip, the result clashes, inevitably, and proves that the young woman is equally at home alongside the new york drill scene. And then, some may have noticed, but the track takes care of sampling a title by Akon, Banaza (Belly Dancer), published in the course of 2005. More than 15 years after its release, the creation has been reworked in order to respond to the codes of the moment, as mentioned a few lines above, largely influenced by the current. Not long ago, the same Cardi B proclaimed her love for Bronx rappers mastering the drill: “Right now, the Bronx is really on top of it. So S/O has all these little fuckin’ rappers drillin’ the Bronx sh*t. You rocked the neighborhood like never before. »

For his part, Kay Flock continues slowly but surely his ascent, after the cardboard recorded by his piece Is Ya Ready a few months ago. Still, the artist is currently imprisoned: he is accused of having killed Oscar Hernandez on December 16, after an argument. He would have shot him in the neck, and the case could have direct links with the Thirdside Gang.