Cardi B tries tennis in ‘Cardi Tries’

After a total survival excursion starring comedian Addison Crockett, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B channels Serena Williams in the latest episode of her new Facebook original series.

On Friday, May 12, the Brooklyn lyricist appeared in a new segment for her Cardi tries series alongside his “Wild Side” collaborator Normani. During the brief video clip, the duo attempt to master their overhand serves and backhands while following instruction from professional tennis athlete Taylor Townsend.

“I’m so scared! I don’t want the ball to hit me! Cardi B told Townsend before hitting a ball directly at an unsuspecting cameraman.

Now 14 episodes into its second season, Cardi tries has become a fan-favorite content experience for Bardi Gang stans. In addition to tennis, Cardi B has also dabbled in country music with Jimmie Allen, fishing with Keke Palmer and tattooing with her rabbit Offset.

Along with her new Facebook show, Cardi B also recently became the new cast member of the beloved children’s show. Baby shark. Last month, she did a voiceover as part of her guest role on the Nick Jr. show, which captures the “WAP” lyricist. creating a new dance challenge with his underwater friends called “Seaweed Shuffle”.

related news
Cardi B and Affion Crockett Hone Their Wilderness Survival Skills for “Cardi Tries”
April 23, 2022

Watch the full segment below.

[Contenu intégré]

