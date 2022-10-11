Cardi B Turns 30: Cardi From The Block Highlights

Rapper and personality Cardi B turns 30 today. His career has been marked by accomplishments and moments that many could only dream of.

She was greeted by friends in an Instagram Story ushering in the big day.

The “Up” rapper has had an impressive career over the past two years.

From its beginnings VH1 Love and hip-hop: New York, to win his first Grammys, and even become a mother.

Bardigang first saw the Privacy breach rapper on the popular reality show Love and hip-hop: New York. Fans also saw her as a stripper chasing her dreams of becoming a successful rapper and showing great determination.

Cardi released two mixtapes Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 1 & 2 with artists like Hoodcelebrity, Konshenand her husband now Gap.

With this newfound attention, she entered the mainstream with the song “Bodak Yellow,” which showed off her fierce New York roots.

Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard hot 100.

In July 2018, she welcomed her first child Culture Kiari Cephus in the world.

After giving birth to her firstborn, she releases her highly anticipated album Privacy breachwhich included singles like “I Like It”, “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi”.

Things were looking up for the “Money” rapper. She achieved substantial success and worked hard to make her fans happy.

The Bronx rapper’s hard work surely paid off when she received her first grammys the following year for “Best Rap Album”.

Since then, fans have seen Cardi host award shows, star in feature films, and even host her show called Cardi tries.

After her long musical break, she is back in force.

She released her song “WAP” in 2020 with another rapper Megan Thee Stallion, which created quite a buzz.

Many people thought the song was inappropriate or too vulgar, but that didn’t stop them from performing on the grammys scene, creating even more controversy and conversation.

A year later, she announced that she had given birth to her second child, Wave Set Cephus.

The “Ring” singer has released more music in recent years. Songs such as “Up” and “Hotshit” have been fan favorites.

She has also worked alongside other female artists like GloRilla, Normanand Lizzo.

The “Be Careful” artist shows no signs of slowing down.

Cardi B is known for showing solidarity among women by making a feature film about their songs.

She had announced that she would not release her feature film from ice spice song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” after teasing it on social media.