Cardi B tweets “I wish I was dead”, but fans mean

A tweet that appeared online, and then removed, was enough to throw fans of Cardi B, the beloved New York rapper, known for her cockiness and sparkling nails. In the message that appeared on Twitter the singer specified the desire to want to die: even after the almost immediate removal, fans made some screens and filled the profile with comments. Cardi B has been inundated with affection and support from her followers, ready to lash out at the detractors and haters who have long infested the rapper’s social profiles. The hashtag #WeLoveYouCardi it immediately came to life and began to circulate quickly.

Cardi B’s fans are left worried after the singer tweets that she wishes she was DEAD https://t.co/AjH2q3hzBW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) 23 July 2019

Without any explanation, Cardi B continued with the publications by re-proposing on Instagram a shot of the moment of birth of her daughter Kulture, the baby had by her husband Offset: in the image the two kiss clutching the baby in the chest. Maybe the Tweet it was just a simple outing of tiredness, the result of a busy weekend that saw the artist tread the stage of the Chumash Grandstand Arena in Paso Robles, California, as the headliner of the California Mid-State Fair. A real success for a hot live whose tickets were sold in just two hours in February.

Cardi B, targeted for his past by stripper, has long been at the center of a musical diatribe with Nicki Minay and recently risked his life for a series of post-operative complications, for plastic surgery. The situation forced her to rallenatre the rhythm and to close with the tweaks: for the moment of enjoys success and renewed love with her husband, after the moment of crisis. A feeling so strong that it pushed her to tattoo the name of her partner on the back of her thigh.

