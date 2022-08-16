Cardi B walks away on Twitter; Social media react

Cardi B launched another rant on Twitter accusing the music industry of using it, and a series of haters rushed to intervene.

Cardi B took to Twitter to accuse the industry of using her as a pawn.

Rapper Hot Shit tweeted:

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

“This week just proves what we’ve been saying for years…I’m part of the people marketing plan. I refuse to help if I am not paid”

As the comments section quickly filled with supportive remarks from Bardigang fans, the trolls couldn’t help themselves.

Here are recent tweets from some of his detractors:

@price0fwoke said:

“Hot Shit is nowhere to be found on streaming platforms. Absolutely no one includes you in their plans. Your whole career is based on hating someone else.

Meanwhile, another fan @Sage_Ginger20 came to the rapper’s defense:

“The thing is, Cardi doesn’t care about numbers and awards, although she appreciates it. She wants to make music fun and that doesn’t always lead to records, but a thing for people to like her music. Stop making a contest out of it and let’s just enjoy the music.

Although the “Money” rapper is a public figure, she’s not the only outspoken rapper to be bullied and trolled online.

Artists such as Beyonce and Lizzo were nearly canceled for using the word “spazz”, which is considered an ableist slur.

This week just proves what we’ve been saying for years…I’m part of the people marketing plan. I refuse to help if I don’t get paid 💰 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 14, 2022

Cardi B recently expressed public criticism and continued Angela Yee, lip service podcast to discuss haters.

She said: “I feel like I have to think about everything.” She also admitted to holding back her unpopular views for fear of criticism.