Cardi B wants to create a business empire like Rihanna and Jay-Z

Cardi B he said it straight away in one of his first singles: “All I really wanna see is the money” (that is to say “All I want to see is money“) and the goal that it has set itself is now really rich, indeed it is Rihanna!

The rapper has in fact explained that she intends to create a business empire like the singer did with its brands of clothing, lingerie and beauty.

She started by telling in an interview with Stationhead because he never mentioned other colleagues before as examples he refers to: “When I got into the game and people were asking me, ‘Who are you looking at?’, I always replied: ‘I don’t look at anyone’, because I still didn’t quite understand how the game worked and felt that I was only influenced by the people around me“.

Now that she has gained experience, Cardi B can reveal who are the artists she would like to follow in the footsteps of. Rihanna, in fact, but also Jay-Z (in addition to being a rapper, he is a record producer, entrepreneur and sports attorney), both of whom came from humble origins like her.

“At the level I’m at now, my biggest inspirations are Rihanna and Jay-Z. I’m not saying this for butt licking or anything – he assured, with his well-known frankness – I feel they are so influential because Rihanna comes from a Caribbean country like my parents and is a billionaire“.

“Making businesses so big and being a billionaire like her, that’s what I aspire to. Here’s what I want. I want to be a billion dollar woman. I want to build a huge brand. AND Jay-Z comes from where I am from too. And he became a billionaire. It’s all about strategy, about shaking hands, about putting plans together“.

It certainly cannot be said that Belcalis Almánzar (Cardi B’s real name) does not aim high, but isn’t this the way to start trying to get there? If you needed some motivation to dream big goals, here it is!

ph: getty images