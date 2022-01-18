Cardi B wants to get her son’s name tattooed on her face

Mother’s heart, and in a while “perhaps it will also be called” mother’s face “. Cardi B in fact, he has just announced that he intends to have the name of his second child, born a few months ago, tattooed on his face.

Cardi B had two children along with the rapper Offset, one of the members of the Migos, with whom she secretly married in 2017 and has had a relationship with many ups and downs ever since. Their first daughter was born on 10 July 2018, Kulture Kiari Cephus, while at the end of the year the rapper announced the separation from her husband.

At the end of 2020 Cardi B and Offset are therefore back together and on 4 September 2021 their second child was born, this time a boy. What’s your name? At the moment it has not yet been publicly announced. Cardi B, however, could reveal her name in a very unique and unexpected way.

The rapper is also an actress, seen in films Wall Street Girls – Business Is Business And Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, on Twitter he wrote: “Random but… I’m 1% close to having my son’s name tattooed on my face… I really want to!“. In a following tweet, he specified that he would like to make the custom tattoo “on my jaw“.

Will he really do it? We may soon find out, along with the baby’s name.

ph: getty images