Cardi B wants to have a “chat” with Meghan Markle

The winners are smiling and, at this moment, Cardi B can smile as much as she wants. The chart-topping hip-hop star scored another hit this week, but this time in court, when jurors lined up for her in a libel case against YouTuber Tasha K. (real name Latasha Kebe).

Jurors added another $ 1.5 million in damages on Tuesday, January 25, and ordered the blogger to reimburse Cardi B’s $ 1.3 million legal fees. That means Tasha K and her company. they will face an expense of nearly $ 3 million in sanctions.





What happened between Cardi B and Tasha K.

Cardi posted a tweet that made her fans smile. “I need a chat with Megan Markle,” wrote the rapper. A reference to the actress and member of the British royal family who won her privacy lawsuit against the publisher of the last year Mail on Sunday.

In a conclusion already seen in “high profile” cases like these, a written order from the appellate judges specified part of the financial agreement. These also include a sum of just 1 pound for “nominal damages” (a negligible sum of money that is guaranteed in the event that the wrong done to a party is recognized, but the wrong does not entail a financial reimbursement, ed.).

Cardi B sued Tasha K in 2019 for dozens of videos that contained disturbing claims about the rapper. When the trial kicked off January 10 in Georgia’s federal court, the singer said she had “suicidal tendencies” in light of Kebe’s videos. Furthermore, he said: “Only a bad person could do that shit“.

In addition to defamation, jury found Tasha K responsible for breaching privacy and intentionally causing emotional distress to the American rapper.



