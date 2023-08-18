Entertainment

Cardi B wants to keep her kids from living in a bubble of luxury and privilege

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner24 hours ago
0 56 2 minutes read

Cardi B credit: Bang Showbiz

Cardi B credit: Bang Showbiz

The duo formed by Cardi B and Offset can lay claim to being one of the wealthiest and most powerful in the recording industry. The truth is that both artists do this often and without complicity, as can be seen from the images and videos that they share on their social media to show off their luxurious cars, their dream vacations and other samples of their luxurious lives. post on the network. ,

However, throughout his music career, the rapper has also shown that his mind is very well equipped, especially when it comes to the education of his children. Her immense wealth and penchant for luxuries that aren’t by the standards of a normal human doesn’t mean that 30-year-old Cardi doesn’t have her feet on the ground or that she’s unable to stop fame from turning her into an elite lady. Is. or inaccessible. And now he has made it clear once again that his two progeny, Culture (5) and Wave (1), will inevitably follow in his footsteps.

The hip hop star has always been very close to his family and attached to the neighborhood where he grew up, the Bronx in New York, where his attitude, his desire to excel and, in his own words, his “identity” are based. … Although her children are already born into a very privileged environment, their famous mother will personally make sure that they do not forget where they come from, that they form close ties with their relatives And above all, let them understand that only they and their efforts will decide what they will achieve in the future.

“I’ve always made sure my kids are constantly surrounded by their family. They come with me whenever we come to the Bronx. They know their grandparents and the community I grew up in very well, Which is also an important part of their identity.”, the interpreter explained to InStyle magazine.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, has Dominican and Trinidadian roots. Being a good Caribbean woman, one of her great hobbies is gathering as many family members as possible around the table to enjoy a good meal and all those chaotic conversations born of excitement. She said, “My best memories always involve having dinner together as a family. There are many personalities at once. I want my kids to know how important those moments are, to be with family and to cherish it.” Keep.”

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner24 hours ago
0 56 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Drained Of Utilizing Inclusive Language And Doesn’t Want To Be Called ‘Allie’ Anymore

June 18, 2023

Be taught extra about Kim Petras, the primary trans lady to win a Grammy

June 12, 2023

A foldable phone that doesn’t shackle you, a wine that tastes like summer and ‘Big Foot’ sneakers, our favorites this week

19 hours ago

Kim Loaiza and JD Pantoja surprised their fans at the Simon Bolivar Boardwalk | people | Entertainment

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button