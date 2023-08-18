Cardi B wants to keep her kids from living in a bubble of luxury and privilege

Cardi B credit: Bang Showbiz

The duo formed by Cardi B and Offset can lay claim to being one of the wealthiest and most powerful in the recording industry. The truth is that both artists do this often and without complicity, as can be seen from the images and videos that they share on their social media to show off their luxurious cars, their dream vacations and other samples of their luxurious lives. post on the network. ,

However, throughout his music career, the rapper has also shown that his mind is very well equipped, especially when it comes to the education of his children. Her immense wealth and penchant for luxuries that aren’t by the standards of a normal human doesn’t mean that 30-year-old Cardi doesn’t have her feet on the ground or that she’s unable to stop fame from turning her into an elite lady. Is. or inaccessible. And now he has made it clear once again that his two progeny, Culture (5) and Wave (1), will inevitably follow in his footsteps.

The hip hop star has always been very close to his family and attached to the neighborhood where he grew up, the Bronx in New York, where his attitude, his desire to excel and, in his own words, his “identity” are based. … Although her children are already born into a very privileged environment, their famous mother will personally make sure that they do not forget where they come from, that they form close ties with their relatives And above all, let them understand that only they and their efforts will decide what they will achieve in the future.

“I’ve always made sure my kids are constantly surrounded by their family. They come with me whenever we come to the Bronx. They know their grandparents and the community I grew up in very well, Which is also an important part of their identity.”, the interpreter explained to InStyle magazine.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, has Dominican and Trinidadian roots. Being a good Caribbean woman, one of her great hobbies is gathering as many family members as possible around the table to enjoy a good meal and all those chaotic conversations born of excitement. She said, “My best memories always involve having dinner together as a family. There are many personalities at once. I want my kids to know how important those moments are, to be with family and to cherish it.” Keep.”