Cardi B was horrified to find that her home was flooded by Hurricane Ida

A WAP woman curses as she shows her online that she is dedicating the damage done to her property in Atlanta, Georgia following the floods caused by Hurricane Ida.

Cardi BHis Atlanta home was partially submerged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

While sharing his story on Instagram on Wednesday evening (September 1, 21), the rapper “WAP” shared a video of water leaking into his towels and accumulating in the hallway. He also found rainwater in his bathroom.

“The storm is not a joke,” she said in the clip, writing as well.

And in another story published early Thursday morning, according to Revolt.TV, he wrote: “This storm is not a shovel.”

She and the rapper replace He bought the mansion for $ 5.8 million (£ 4.2 million) in the suburb of Sandy Springs in 2019.

The southern state has been warned of a “slight risk of bad weather” since Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm.

While Cardi has yet to reveal whether her relatives in the far north were also affected by the storm, New York and New Jersey were hit hard Wednesday and Thursday with record rains, floods and tornadoes.

According to NBC, at least 29 people have died so far from the effects of the storm.

“The Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider His property was also damaged in the aftermath of the hurricane.

He posted a photo of his classic cars. One was crushed by a fallen tree, while the other got caught in the branches.

John Schneider’s car crashed into a fallen tree

He wrote on Facebook, before adding: “Well… when something like this happens, you have two choices: tears and laughter. I choose laughter ”, before adding:“ So… what’s your comment? Here’s mine: “Miss Ida stopped to see the General last night, Miss Shirley …”