Cardi B was voted Woman of the Year by Billboard

19 November 2020




















As per tradition, at the end of the year, Billboard USA elects the one who for artistic and social merits has distinguished herself the most in the year that is about to end. This year she was elected Cardi B: she is the Woman of the Year 2020!

In Motivations shared by Billboard reads:

“In a year unlike any other, Cardi B has continued to thrive with her ‘WAP’ at the top of the Hot100 chart, with a brand new Reebok collection and with her political activism.”

After the announcement of Cardi B woman of the year were not long in coming the Controversy. Some do not agree with the choice of Billboard because the rapper, throughout 2020, has released only one song, “WAP” in fact.

at respond to criticism cardi thought directly with this video:

“For you whiners of the ‘what? He only released one song!’. Yes, I released THAT song, bitch – presses the artist – You know? The one that sold the most, the one that was transmitted the most. The one that made Republicans cry on Fox News. What it is about to become six times platinum in three months.”

Cardi also goes on to talk about his political commitment that he has carried out throughout 2020:

“For over a year, I used my platform to push everyone to go and vote, not just when Joe Biden was facing Trump. I have informed you about your senators, I have informed you about districts and mid-term elections. I used my money, my money, to meet candidates like Bernie. I flew by them, tired after my shows. Yes, it was just me, bitch.”

“Okurrr” cit.

