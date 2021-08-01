Cardi B wears Scarlett Witch costume for Halloween

Unfortunately WandaVision will not arrive in November, but apparently the new Disney + series already has a large number of fans, including the well-known rapper Cardi B.

“I’m very late, but I woke up really tired, K kept me busy… anyway here is SCARLETT WITCH“, announces the singer on Instagram.

The costume, equipped with red boots, cape and corset, takes up the look of the character played by Elizabeth Olsen. As we could see in the trailer of WandaVision it will be a sort of handmade dress on the occasion of a neighborhood party, and the iconic 80s look, taken from the official comics, has already conquered everyone.

Who knows what the little daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus will have thought, who will surely have witnessed the preparation of the dress. Cardi B has become a true icon of pop culture, so she could really be a Marvel fan, also waiting for the fateful release date of the new series focused on the exploits of Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

The rapper was also photographed in a sumptuous Medusa costume on Halloween. In addition to her appearance, she is also known for her spontaneity and for alternative language that has been created, become the protagonist of a nice Star Wars video themed Cardi B.