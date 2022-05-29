Cardi B witnesses the sinking of a yacht live, her disproportionate reaction has internet users screaming with laughter

Social networks ? hobby by Cardi B. On May 17, 2022, the Bronx rapper posted a video that made her followers laugh. On the pictures, the singer was learning, step by step, how to change a diaperbut with ultra-long nails. “I just made an entire video. Trust me, you’ll figure it out!”, she wrote in the caption of a post shared on Twitter. Mom of Kulture, 3 years old, wife of rapper Offset recently gave birth to her second child, a boy named Wave, eight months old. In the video that has gone viral, the singer’s daughter looks carefully at her parent, but seems a bit confused by this situation: “Mom, why are you cleaning the teddy bear?”, asked the little girl, intrigued. A question that triggered the very particular laughter of the interpreter of Bodak Yellow. Internet users were also quick to give advice to the 29-year-old rapper. “You should rather put the clean diaper under the baby before changing it, especially if it is a boy”advised a fan, while another praised Cardi B’s prowess. “I also have long fingernails and the doctor couldn’t believe it when he saw how well I took care of my daughter”wrote another.

Cardi B films a yacht accident

Currently on vacation with her children and her husband, Cardi B has decided to share several photos and videos of her heavenly stay in the sun. If she does not specify the place where she is, the mother of the family filmed no later than that night, a sequence that traumatized her. And it must be said that the video has nothing to cheer about, since we can see a sinking ship before his eyes. Neither one nor two, Nicki Minaj’s best enemy took her phone and filmed the scene from start to finish, and posted it on Twitter and Instagram. From the first seconds, Cardi B is heard screaming: “Oh my God, the ship is sinking! See that? See that? The ship’s gone, it’s gone”. Then, a few moments later, the American singer put on her best New York accent to declare this: “Bye bye, BYE, BYE”in the most total hilarity, before letting out a cry of dismay.

The video, which is about to exceed one million views, has already provoked several tens of thousands of reactions. A user did not hesitate to compare the video of Cardi B with the Titanic accident. A comparison that the rapper appreciated, so much so that she hastened to share the tweet.

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022