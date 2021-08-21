Cardi B x Reebok: the new sneakers for fall 2021

The fall version of the Cardi B Classic Leather, the sneakers they united Cardi B and Reebok in a successful partnership. The new drop will be released on August 27th and is inspired by the hometown of the well-known singer, New York.

Even the latter capsule collection – “Let Me Be … In My World “ – reflects Cardi’s style and creative vision in every shoe and garment. The new sneakers revisit the iconic Reebok Classic Leather by mixing the midsole of the Reebok Legacy 83 model. The upper alternates soft leather with suede coverings, a glossy finish to the velvet tongue.

The details express various facets of the singer’s personality: the openings represent its authenticity, the elasticated cords the maximum versatility and the colored stitching add an eye-catching touch to the monochromatic look. The garments in the collection reflect Cardi B’s unique way of being and have been designed to adapt to every daily activity.

“I was so happy with the positive response to my first clothing collection in collaboration with Reebok, so now I’m even more excited to present this one,” – reveals Cardi B – “This New York inspired collection includes some of my favorite items, from corsets to jumpsuits or super cool sneakers. Each design speaks of my love for New York and the memories linked to my city. “

“Let Me Be … In My World “ is available in colors, materials and sizes inclusive, starting from 2XS up to 4X, while the Cardi B Classic Leather sneakers in women’s and children’s sizes, starting from 18:00 on August 27, 2021 on Reebok.it.