News

Cardi B: you have to see her incredible dress made of hair extension

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










12 November 2020




















We can always count on Cardi B for a moment of shocking fashion and even this time it did not disappoint, indeed anything but.

On the cover of the new issue of Footwear News to launch her new collaboration with Reebok, the rapper of “wap” back to make us turn our heads with the look of the century!

Cardi amazes with a splendid dress by Christian Siriano and matching hat. The designer describes his creation on Instagram as “a sculpture of liquid velvet“. From the knees up, we agree, but what about the bottom?

The bottom of the dress turns into a very long hair extension train. A mythological creature? The goddess of rap? We don’t have an answer, but woah, we’re totally hypnotized.

Loading...
Advertisements

Clearly the dress was not cut to add the hair sculpture, it is the magic of photoshop, the same that Cardi used on Halloween to transform into Medusa and petrify us all.

What about the collaboration with Reebok? On the sinuous tail are placed the new Club C sneakers created by the rapper in collaboration with the brand.

ph. Getty











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

142
News

Angelina Jolie spotted with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller: backfire for them too?
134
Celebrity

Angelina Jolie: her favorite sandals now on sale
122
News

Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children
115
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
113
News

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”
111
News

ARE KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT BACK TOGETHER?
104
Sports

Juve, Arthur operates: recovery, what happens for market and Champions list
101
Sports

“Mourinho is the perfect coach for Roma”
101
Sports

The strange case of Pobega: Milan can risk a Locatelli-Pessina bis. For 12 million
95
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
To Top