Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks Great As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B spending time in his family’s native Dominican Republic and his 4-year-old daughter Culture it’s feeling like home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable photo slideshow and video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on August 31, she asked for water in Spanish while spending time outdoors with a daughter a few years her senior. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched from the Caribbean heat.

In the snaps shared by the “I Like It” rapper, 29, Kulture sweetly held a baby duck. She looked as cute as a button in light blue jeans, an orange tank top and a white button down blouse. Her hair was done in several braids.

The precious post came just days after Kulture showed off her singing chops in a video shared to her famous mom’s Instagram story. She belted Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”, which she called the “Ra Ra song” before launching into the song. Rather than comment on her singing, Cardi raved about her daughter’s natural beauty. “My baby is so pretty,” she wrote on the post. Of course, Cardi also has an 11-month-old son, Vaguethat she shares with the rapper Gap30 years. However, he was not present in the sung video nor in the clip of Kulture asking for water in the Dominican Republic.

Speaking of Offset, the Grammy Award-winning artist recently had to take to social media to clear up some rumors about his alleged extramarital affairs. After a Twitter troll accused the rapper of cheating with Saweetie, 29, Cardi immediately told them to get lost. “No baby you’re lying,” she tweeted. “You make crazy lies starting to do bullshit and putting rappers in it WITHOUT RECEIPTS, no blog ever talked about it, all of a sudden you got out of jail 5 days ago and you caught up on your lie in 2 hours without RECEIPT! ”

Of course, Offset wasn’t the perfect husband during his five-year relationship with the “Bodak Yellow” singer. In fact, he and Cardi have twice been on the verge of divorce due to his lack of loyalty. However, they have reconciled each time and seem to be going strong. If there’s one thing Cardi will make a scene about, it’s her family — whether it’s her daughter’s singing abilities or a troll she needs to shut up. Go ahead, Cardi!