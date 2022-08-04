Cardi B’s friend dies after spectacular traffic accident

New York authorities released the identities of the men who died after being hit by a vehicle while walking down a city street.

According to the police report echoed by the digital newspaper “dailymail.com”, the people who were killed are Dominicans: David Fernandez, 40, and Joel Adames, 31the latter, a salsa dancer and friend of the singer of Dominican origin Cardi-Bwho through his stories lamented his death and asked that those responsible be punished with the full weight of the law.

The rapper’s friend and his companion were killed when an SUV collided with another vehicle and then crashed into them on a Manhattan sidewalk.

According to the international media, the deadly accident happened on Wednesday morning.

Reports indicate that Fernandez and Adames had gone for a drink before walking home around 4 am, a witness told PIX11 News.

At that time a BMW headed north for Sherman Avenue when he collided with a Subaru Forester SUV that he was heading in the opposite direction at the intersection of West 207th Street, police said. The impact threw the truck onto the sidewalk, where it crashed into the two men who were about to cross the street.

Five other people were injured in the accidentincluding three with serious injuries.

Cardi-B He posted an emotional message about his friend Adames on social media on Wednesday.

‘Stupidity, negligence, I expect the worst to whoever did this!’ the singer wrote. ‘he Took away someone so loved, full of life and just amazing, leaving people shattered… RIP Joel.”

“They were standing there, and the cars [estaban] jumping on the sidewalk,” a woman who said she was Adames’s cousin told PIX11 News.

Police say the BMW apparently ran a red light on Sherman Avenue and collided with the Subaru, which is also what surveillance camera footage shows, they said. An investigation is ongoing.