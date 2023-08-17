Cardi B’s second album ‘almost done’

AFP

Powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake kills one person in Bogota

A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks rattled central Colombia and its capital Bogota on Thursday, where a woman died after she jumped from a building in panic, officials said. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the municipality of El Calvario in the Department of Meta and it occurred at 12:04 local time (17:04 GMT) at a “surface depth of less than 30 km”, the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported on the social network Bogotá, AFP reporters confirmed. “The only serious incident reported was the throwing of a woman from the tenth floor of a residential building (…) apparently due to nervous disorder,” the capital’s mayor, Claudia López, reported in X. Firefighters confirmed that the woman died. “It was very strong (…) As you can see, everyone is very scared,” Isabela Salazar, a student who came out of a Bogota shopping center, told AFP. – Multiple tremors – According to images on social networks, the central Plaza de Bolivar next to the presidential headquarters in Bogota quickly filled with citizens who were fleeing from nearby buildings. Platform Meta by the Lower House, a piece of the roof of the Elliptical Hall, this time the magnitude was 5.6. About twenty patients were evacuated from a hospital in that city. Some people waited in the middle of the street with medical personnel on their stretchers or wheelchairs. The aftershock occurred as dozens of people evacuated buildings in the capital, causing panic among some. This was followed by a total of 35 earthquakes according to the SGC preliminary movement, mostly of low intensity. At around 20:15 local time (02:00 GMT) a strong aftershock of magnitude 5.1 once again shook the capital and its surroundings. – “It’s an earthquake!” – According to the mayor of Bogotá, there were also reports of “people trapped in elevators and other minor incidents such as cracks in buildings”. The SGC recorded “minor damage in areas near the epicenter”, which is located approximately 50 kilometers away. Capital. According to the government of the neighboring Cundinamarca department of El Calvario, the highway linking Bogotá to the country’s southeast was “temporarily” closed due to landslides at various points along the way, a city where an earthquake struck dozens in 2008. People died. President Gustavo Petro was attending a conference on corruption at a hotel in the capital, along with some officials, the US ambassador, Francisco Palmieri and other international figures, when the first blow struck. “It’s an earthquake!” Palmieri gave a warning midway through his presentation, but continued with his speech. The movement was also felt in the departments of “Caqueta (South), Risaralda (Central-West), Caldas (Central-West), Cauca (South-West), Nariño (“South-West”, according to the SGC) and Santander. (north-east)”, has great seismic activity in central Colombia and is one of the main geological faults in the country. In 1999, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake killed about 1,200 people in the Andean region, mainly affecting the city of Armenia .lv-jss/cjc