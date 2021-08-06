Cardi B’s success is a sign that America is tired of Trump

The song will also be “lousy”, it will also have a text “that makes the woman go back 100 years”. After listening to it, it will be necessary to “pour holy water into the ears” (to purify them), as James Bradley, the Republican candidate for Congress, said.

The fact is that, like it or not, “Wap” the new single by rapper Cardi B, who sings along with Megan Thee Stallion, is already a success.

It is at the top of Spotify’s chart, at the first place also in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it has totaled 93 million streams in the first week since its publication (the highest record ever), it has a video with 134 million views – which while writing will already have increased.

The song works because, says Cardi B, “it’s what people want to hear”, a song “for adults” that celebrates in a way – as it were – very explicitly the power of the female sex. “Wap” stands for “Wet-a Pussy”, and throughout the text the puns (“very very very very very vulgar”, said Ben Shapiro) are wasted.

You know: scandal sells, vulgarity takes hold, controversy is manna for artists. But here it is not just the classic clash between wands and unscrupulous: it is a different dimension and has something to do with it, thanks to a timing so perfect as to make one suspect that it was, if not calculated, at least budgeted, politics. And the American elections.

Cardi B and her song “scandalous” are quoted by Republican critics DeAnna Lorraine: “In America we need more women like Melania and fewer women like Cardi B,” she wrote. So much was enough for the rapper, a former stripper, to reply by posting an image in which the wife of the American president appears naked. An old shot of the time when the First Lady, not yet married to the Tycoon, worked as a model: “Why, she didn’t sell the Wap?”.

Let us be clear, the level of contention is very low, but the stakes are not. When dealing with Cardi B, at the registry office Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (the name comes from Bacardi vodka), it’s not just about music, showbiz and entertainment.

But of a new era: both for his Dickensian biography as a true rapper – complete with a youth gang, a mother who hunts her home, the stormy relationship that ends in violence, the strip-tease as an activity started at 19 to support herself and return to study, the thefts from customers after stripping them, the hidden singing talent and , of course, the origin from an ethnic minority – both for the celebrity obtained thanks to the videos posted on Instagram and Vine and then to the musical reality shows.

Like it or not, it is a woman (is it an icon?) that indicates a way of being contemporary. Listening and streaming will not be votes, but something means. And if this is “what people want to hear”, there will be a reason.

Like so many female stars, she is left-leaning (she loves Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and supports Joe Biden. When she met him (on Zoom) for Elle she made it clear, along with the Democratic candidate, that the primary goal “is to kick Trump out of the White House”, and then deal with social justice). You have always fought for minorities, criticised police brutality and – above all – claimed a position of power.

“Wap”, with its brazen and proud vulgarity embodies (and channels) just that; a form of seizure of power, a claim, a show of force.

Rich in metaphors (all lame), it is at the same time a metaphor: it indicates the reversal of roles with respect to men and illustrates a new way of being more aware, even in words. Now you decide, you do, you allow yourself to speak.

A concept expressed several times with a bad word, “empowerment”, although there is more to the matter.

We were scandalized for Madonna, we shouted alarms for Ariana Grande and her “Seven Rings” (attenuated, however, by the sweetish aesthetics of the video).

Now it’s time for Cardi B, who ended up with taste in the vortex of the electoral campaign: he is a character who sings the spirit of the claim, supports the desire for revenge that was seen in the protests of a few months ago. It gives it a sound. It’s not Bob Dylan, of course. But times have changed.