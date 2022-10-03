Cardi BX Reebok collection: date, price, colors, models, we reveal everything

Cardi B is once again collaborating with Reebok for the fourth time and the collection is meant to represent the singer’s true personality.

The latest collection consists of footwear and apparel with a number of options to choose from.

As fans started counting down the days until the big launch after Cardi B announced her latest collab with Reebok, here’s everything you need to know about the price range they’re available in, colors and models. .

When will the Cardi B x Reebok collection be released?

The Cardi B x Reebok Collection drops Friday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. You will be able to shop on the official website as soon as it is available.

Speaking about her latest collection and what it means to her fans, the rapper said, “I would never be where I am if I didn’t keep pushing the boundaries in my life and my work. For this latest collection, I collaborated with the Reebok team to inject my love of the hustle and bustle into each piece so my fans can use that energy in their daily lives.”

The collection will include two new shoe silhouettes and a selection of apparel so you can achieve your complete look in one stop.

Shoe colors and models

The first part of the collection will include the Cardi B Club C V2 sneakers. It is a modified version of the original Cardi B Club C from 2020.

They are available in three colors – Puzzled Purple for $130, Vital Blue for $160, and Ultima Purple for $130.

How much does the Cardi B Reebok collection cost?

A range of activewear and loungewear is launched as part of the collaboration between Cardi B and Reebok. They will be available in sizes 2XS to 4X. Below you will find all the parts with their prices.