Cardi P & Offset at Balenciaga in Paris: photo

Cardi B and Offset had this elegant look after going out to the Balenciaga show for dinner at Paris Fashion Week.

thistles b, 28 and Compensate, 29, The most stylish couple at Paris Fashion Week! They turned their heads for the highly anticipated Balenciaga Fashion Show on Saturday 2nd October. Applauded again by the media.

The “WAP” rapper added his look in the 80s with a bright red lipstick and black gloves with bold drop earrings. The black and white shirt under the leather jacket looked offset style. The couple gently held hands as they approached the star-studded space to see the designed set Demna Kwasalia.

On the same day, the couple who got married in 2017 went out for dinner with a change of clothes! Cardi looked stunning in a low-cut black top and fitted bed blazer, which had a red, blue, and green design. Mikos held the rapper by the hand as he added a pair of tight black leggings and pumps to the flirty look! Cardi’s skin shone beneath a beaded mesh face mask, which allowed her cherry red lip to come out.

For the second look of the evening, the offset added a striped color with bright yellow leather pants and a leather jacket over it with a black hoodie. Her yellow sunglasses – reminiscent of what the character Ali G wore – added a throwback vibe to the look.

Cardi and Offset have been busy for the past few months since welcoming a child recently! The baby was born in Cardi on September 4th, giving birth to their lovely daughter Carrie Cephas culture, 3, an older sister. The couple posted a big family announcement on social media, sharing a sweet family photo of their new addition from a hospital. We are so glad we finally met our son. He is already loved by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings, ”Cardi said in an offset email statement. Hollywood life.