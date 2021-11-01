Cardiac arrhythmia, El Kun Aguero forced to stop for at least three months

BARCELONA – Three months off. It is the first response for Sergio Aguero, who ended up in hospital last Saturday night after a chest pain that forced him to leave the pitch during the Liga match against Alaves.

“Cures to determine the recovery process”

The Catalan media talked about cardiac arrhythmia, and at the press conference the interim coach Sergi Barjuan did not want to give any clues but in the evening here is the note of the club: the Argentine striker, who arrived last summer on a free transfer from Manchester City, ” he has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by Dr. Josep Brugata. He is unavailable and in the next three months the effectiveness of the treatments will be evaluated to determine his recovery process “, the company said without providing further details.

What happened

In the 1-1 draw with Alaves last Saturday, in the 40th minute of the first half, after a game clash, Kun Aguero stopped and asked for medical assistance. He seemed to have difficulty breathing, he touched his chest, the stretcher came in but the Argentine striker walked out. From the stadium he was immediately transported to the hospital by ambulance for the investigation of the case. The first response spoke of an episode of arrhythmia.