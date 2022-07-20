Cardiac technologies improve outcomes in stroke patients by up to 60 percent

Dr. Rodríguez specified that progress has been greater in the last 10 and 15 years.

Dr. Julio Rodríguez, neurologist and stroke specialist. Photo: Provided by Dr. Rodríguez to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

At least 25 percent increase in patients with stroke could increase in the next 25 years, as indicated by the World Health Organization, for this reason specialists have found new contributions to their clinical care in technology.

According to Dr. Julio Rodriguez, neurologist Y stroke specialistthis condition has had a significant advance in care and timely diagnosis in the last 15 years, since treatments through catheters have allowed the removal of clots and a better recovery.

“The stroke is having some changes in the last 10 and 15 years, because most brain infarctions occur when an artery is blocked, and one of the most important treatments is catheters that serve to remove clots “he indicated.

In the doctor’s opinion, “these devices revolutionized treatment through the removal of clots, at this time a patient who arrives with a clogged artery, and potentially this patient improves.”

In the medical literature, it is described that mechanical thrombectomy, applied up to 24 hours after suffering a stroke, can be beneficial for patients and increase the chances of neurological recovery by more than 60 percent.

Mechanical thrombectomy illustration. Photo: Medical Center.

He recalled that, in effect, mechanical thrombectomy, which consists of the mechanical extraction or fragmentation of the thrombus through the use of endovascular catheters, is one of the most effective methods, however, the greatest challenge is that it be available to the largest number of people in Puerto Rico, the United States and Latin America.

“The challenge is that everyone has access to these therapies, I would say that this moment is one of the greatest challenges of our specialty. I think that at this moment all patients on the Island do not have these services.”

On the Island, according to the organization stroke Puerto Rico, it is estimated that more than 5,000 new cases are reported each year. On the other hand, it highlights that it is estimated that 80% of strokes are preventable.

As published by the Mayo Clinic, stroke prevention strategies are the same as heart disease prevention strategies.

In general, recommendations for a healthy lifestyle include:

*Control high blood pressure (hypertension). This is one of the most important things you can do to reduce your risk of stroke.

* Reduce the amount of cholesterol and saturated fats in your diet. Eating less cholesterol and fat, especially saturated fat and trans fat, can reduce buildup in your arteries.

*Give up smoking. Smoking increases the risk of stroke for smokers and nonsmokers exposed to secondhand smoke. Quitting smoking reduces the risk of having a stroke.

*Control diabetes. Diet, exercise, and weight loss can help you keep your blood glucose level within a healthy range.

*Keep a healthy weight. Being overweight contributes to other risk factors for stroke, such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

*Follow a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. A diet containing five or more daily servings of fruits or vegetables can reduce the risk of stroke.

*Exercise regularly. Aerobic exercise reduces the risk of stroke in many ways. Exercise can lower blood pressure, increase levels of good cholesterol, and improve the overall health of your blood vessels and heart.

*Drink alcohol in moderation, if you do. Excessive alcohol consumption increases the risk of high blood pressure and ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes.

* Treat obstructive sleep apnea. Your doctor may recommend a sleep study if you have symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, a sleep disorder that causes you to repeatedly stop breathing for short periods while you sleep.