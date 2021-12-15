World

Cardinal Mueller’s theory on the pandemic: “It serves Soros and Gates for global surveillance”

James Reno
In 2017 he was “fired” by Pope Francis as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. With Bergoglio he was critical right from the start, defining his positions on civil unions indefensible. Now Gerhard Ludwig Mueller, German cardinal theologian and curator of Ratzinger’s omnia work, has his own idea about the Coronavirus pandemic: it would have been used by names like Bill Gates and George Soros to create a global “surveillance state”. The epidemic, says the cardinal in an interview with the Austrian Institute of San Bonifacio which has now published some advances, has brought “chaos” and “confusion” that come from the “lack of knowledge” of the contagiousness and harmfulness of Sars Cov-2 and also from the decision of very rich personalities to “take an opportunity to put people in line”. In short, it is the global financial elites who are now using the health emergency, while the restrictions decided by the states to combat infections would serve to put the population under “total control” and create the global “surveillance state”.

On the cover EPA / TOMASZ KRZYSZKO | Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller in Lublin, Poland, 24 October 2014.

