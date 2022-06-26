Cardinal Newman and Lady Di

I am rereading the “Apologia pro Vita Sua. History of my religious ideas”, by John Henry Newman (1801-1890), in a commemorative edition published by the Encuentro publishing house in the year of the canonization of the great English cardinal, carried out by Pope Francis on October 13, 2019 It is an extraordinary book, which can always surprise us.

Newman converted to Catholicism, after having been an Anglican pastor, in 1845. A year later he traveled to Rome, where he was ordained a priest. Back in England, he emphasized the need for well-prepared Catholic laity, capable of giving reasons for their faith. On May 15, 1879 he was created a cardinal by Pope Leo XIII. He was beatified by Benedict XVI in 2010, in Birmingham.

St. John Henry Newman compared his coming to Catholicism to a ship arriving in port after a storm: “I felt as if I had arrived in port after a gale; and my happiness at having found peace has remained undisturbed up to the present moment”, he writes in the “Apology”.

It is not necessary to introduce Lady Di. She is a much better known character, a “pop icon”. I quite well remember her marriage ceremony, held at St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, on July 29, 1981. It was possibly the most watched wedding on television in the world. I also remember her funeral, on September 6, 1997, officiated at Westminster Abbey. Elton John covered his song “Candle in the wind”, originally dedicated to Marilyn Monroe, to say: “Goodbye, rose of England, maybe you will grow in our hearts”.

In a passage in his “Apology”, Newman mentions Mr Spencer, George Spencer (1799-1864), son of Earl Spencer and therefore ancestor of Lady Diana Spencer. George Spencer was very impressed by the last scenes of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” at a performance in Vienna. In 1829 he converted to Catholicism and was ordained a priest shortly after.

Mr Spencer organized a prayer campaign among Catholics on the European continent to support the union of the Church of Rome with the Anglican Communion. In January 1840 he went to Oxford to invite Anglicans to pray for unity. Newman was not kind to him, because he saw the Roman Catholics as allies of the Liberal Party, which contradicted the interests of the Anglican Church.

Even an intellectually honest and upright man like John Henry Newman was influenced by prejudice. We all are. He writes of George Spencer’s visit: “I was so heartily glad to see Mr Spencer when he came to my rooms accompanied by Mr Palmer, of Magdalen College, that I almost laughed with delight; in fact, I think I laughed. But I was very rude to him. I did not want to have dinner with him because (although I did not say so) I considered him ‘in loco apostatae’ with respect to the Anglican Church and I here ask his forgiveness for that”.

Our lives, those of all humans, are intertwined, as, in a certain way, with distance in time, that of Cardinal Newman and that of Lady Di. Shortly after the death of Diana of Wales, the death of Saint Teresa of Calcutta took place on September 5, 1997. Both Lady Diana and Saint Teresa had known each other in life.

Hopefully we learn from Mr Spencer and Cardinal Newman the concern for the unity of the Church. And from Princess Diana and Saint Teresa of Calcutta-each at her level-the desire to help others.