Cardinal Tisserant and other “Righteous among the Nations” prelates, Pope John no. Because?

Bergamo. The French cardinal Eugène Gabriel Tisserant, Msgr. André Bouquin and the diplomat Francois De Vial were recognized as “Righteous Among the Nations” by the “Yad Vashem, Holocaust Memorial” in Jerusalem for saving Jews from Nazi deportations during the Second World War.

Eugène Tisserant, Scholar of Theology and Sacred Scripture, he is secretary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, cardinal in 1936, dean of the College of Cardinals and member of the Presidency Council of the Second Vatican Council (1962-65). The motivation recalls that the French cardinal «began his alliance with the Jewish people on the eve of the Second World War. In 1939, due to the racial laws enacted in Italy, Guido Mendes was fired as director of the Jewish hospital in Rome. Tisserant awarded him a medal of honor from the Congregation of the Oriental Churches, as a clear challenge to the government ». He worked to obtain certificates for the Mendes family; he helped Rabbi Nathan Cassuto, Professor Giorgio Levi Della Vida and Professor Aron Friedman. He hid in his home Cesare Verona and the Letzt family; he saved Miron Lerner in the church of St. Louis of the French, aided by Monsignor André Bouquin.

Another 7 cardinals are “Righteous among the Nations” because they saved Jews: the Vigonese Pietro Boetto, archbishop of Genoa; Elia Dalla Costa, archbishop of Florence; Pietro Palazzini and Vincenzo Fagiolo they worked in the Curia; Pierre-Marie Gerlier archbishop of Lyon; Jules-Géraud Saliège of Paris and Joseph Hoffner of Cologne. Pietro Palazzini (1912-2000): from the Marches, priest since 1934. In the Pontifical Roman Seminary he saves numerous persecuted Jews; in 1962 John XXIII appointed him secretary of the Congregation for the Clergy; in 1973 Paul VI created him cardinal and in 1980 John Paul II chose him as prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, until 1988. Vincenzo Fagiolo from Lazio (1918-2000), a priest since 1943, worked a lot in defense of the Jews in the Rome occupied by the Nazis. Expert during Vatican II, in 1971 he was appointed archbishop of Chieti. In 1984 John Paul II appointed him secretary of the Congregation for Religious Institutes; in 1990 he was President of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts; cardinal in 1994.

Even the cardinal Pierre Gerlier, archbishop of Lyon and primate of Gaul, since 1981 he is “Righteous among the Nations”. Born in Versailles in 1880, he fought in the Great War. Adult vocation, priest at 41 years old. In 1929 bishop of Tarbes-Lourdes and in 1938 archbishop of Lyon and cardinal. With the Nazi occupation of France, he spends himself on saving persecuted Jews, helps hide a hundred Jewish children and publicly criticizes the racist Vichy regime. “Righteous among the Nations” is father Emilio Recchia. Born in Verona in 1888, at the age of 15 he joined the Stigmatine Fathers. With an elegant and very human trait, he has worked in the parish since 1911 and deepens his love there. For 32 years he was parish priest at the service of all: the poor and unemployed knock on the door of his heart for spiritual advice and material help. He lives very poor and always serene. Joyful, cheerful and charitable during the Second World War he risks a lot to hide and save the Jews. Since 2013, “Yad Vashem” remembers him as “Righteous among the Nations”.

Not only Catholics but also the Orthodox. It is the case of Damaskinos, Orthodox archbishop of Athens and Greece, regent of the country from the end of the Nazi occupation to the restoration of the monarchy in 1946. For his commitment against deportation in 1969 he is declared “Righteous among the Nations”. Born in 1891, ordained in 1917, bishop of Corinth in 1922. In the 1930s, he reorganized the Orthodox Church in the United States on a mandate from the Patriarchate of Constantinople. In 1938 he was elected archbishop of Athens but the dictator Ioannis Metaxas vetoed and the election was canceled. At the end of the German occupation, Damaskinos is reinstated archbishop of Athens and Greece and assumes the regency of the country. He goes to see those sentenced to death by the Nazis the evening before the execution; sends his trusted lawyer to defend them in the trials; publicly denounces the deportations of Jews to extermination camps. Together with some academics he writes a letter of denunciation: “Jews have made sacrifices for the nation and have always been at the forefront of the struggle to defend the inalienable rights of Greece. All the children of Mother Greece are an inseparable unity: they are equal members of the national body regardless of religion ”. He hides and rescues thousands of Jews by forging baptismal certificates. He manages the clash that ends with the restoration of the monarchy and the return to Greece of King George II.

It is surprising that Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli is not yet “Righteous among the Nations” despite the investigation that has lasted for decades. Visitor and apostolic delegate in Bulgaria (1925-34) based in Sofia; apostolic delegate to Turkey and Greece (1934-44) based in Istanbul, before and during the Second World War he helps thousands of Jews. He works to free those detained in the Jasenovac concentration camp in Croatia, to persuade the Bulgarian king Boris III to allow the Jews to leave, to push the Romanian government to let the Jews of Transnistria leave, to favor the refugees passing through the port of Istanbul and to provide them with “immigration certificates”, precious passes for Palestine. The delegate’s diaries and Vatican documents report contacts with rabbis and the Jewis Agency to help thousands of Jewish refugees escape Nazi persecution via Turkey’s neutral corridor. Thanks to his intervention, a ship loaded with Jewish children from Constance obtains authorization to cross the Dardanelles and reach a safe harbor. In 1943 he wrote to King Boris of Bulgaria begging him to disobey Hitler by preventing the deportation of the Jews.

Loading... Advertisements

The recognition of Roncalli should have taken place in October 2013. The “Knesset”, the Israeli Parliament, dedicated a special session to him based on the documentation of the International Jewish Foundation Raoul Wallenberg, whose president Eduardo Eurnekian at the end of June 2013 was in Sotto il Monte, birthplace of the Pope from Bergamo, to honor the memory of Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli-Giovanni XXIII. Since then everything has stopped. Someone, maliciously, thinks that there is a secret “arm wrestling” between Israel and the Holy See over the double-game beatification of Pius XII and Roncalli’s declaration “Righteous among the Nations”.

© All rights reserved

Do you want to read Bergamonews without advertising?

Sign up for Friends! the new Bergamonews Community meeting point between readers, editorial staff and cultural and commercial realities of the territory.

The annual subscription offers numerous opportunities, agreements and discounts with more than 120 Partners and 10% of the registration fee will be donated to charity.

Find out more, let’s become friends!