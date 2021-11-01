“Cardiological tests” – Time





Fear of the Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero who spent the night in the hospital to undergo “cardiological tests”. To trigger the hospitalization the illness occurred on the pitch to the Argentine footballer during the 1-1 draw of Barcelona against Alaves at the Camp Nou. The Kun was out in the 41st minute of the game having felt dizzy after a jump with a rival player.

The player had brought his hand to his heart, then to his throat and later collapsed on the pitch where he was rescued by the medical staff and then replaced. Interim coach of the Catalan club after Ronald Koeman’s sacking, Sergi Barjuan, said his footballer was feeling “a bit dizzy”: “I asked him how he was and he said he wasn’t feeling well. They took him to the hospital to see what he had. I can’t say more. ” According to radio station Cope, his mother, brother and girlfriend went to the hospital to see him and walked out with thumbs up that things were going well. Aguero reported “a chest discomfort and was hospitalized for a caridacus exam” the club explained in a tweet.

