Cardiologists warn that extreme weather, tobacco and not sleeping damage the heart

Not only sedentary lifestyle, cholesterol and hypertension attack the heart, also extreme weather, smoking and not sleeping well lead to coronary heart diseaseaccording to three studies that have been presented at the European Congress of Cardiology (ESC-2022) that began today in Barcelona (Spain).

The first study, presented by the cardiologist of the French National Institute of Health and Medicine Aboubakari Nambiema, has shown that better sleepers have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, although nine out of ten people do not sleep well.

“The importance of sleep quality and quantity for heart health should be taught early in life, when healthy behaviors are established. Minimizing noise at night and stress at work help improve sleep,” explained the cardiologist.

The study has used a healthy sleep score combining five sleep habits to study the cases of 7,200 volunteers, men and women, from between 50 and 75 years and free of cardiovascular disease, recruited between 2008 and 2011.

Participants underwent a physical exam and questionnaires about lifestyle, personal and family medical history, and sleep habits.

Those with the highest scores slept 7 to 8 hours a night, never or rarely had insomnia, no daytime sleepiness, no apnea, and were early risers.

The researchers then checked the participants for incidents of coronary heart disease every two years for a decade.

At the start of the study, 10% of participants had an optimal sleep score and 8% had a poor score, and during a median follow-up of eight years, 274 participants developed coronary heart disease or stroke.

The result of the study is that the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke decreased by 22% for each increase of 1 point in the sleep score at the beginning of the study and that those with the highest score had a 75% lower risk of suffering from the heart.

“Our study has revealed that more awareness is needed about the importance of getting a good night’s sleep to maintain a healthy heart,” Nambiema concluded.

smoke to the heart

Another study presented at the congress has confirmed that smoking and inhaling smoke worsen the impact of heart attacks and that the risk of death or poor prognosis after a heart attack is 20 times higher in smokers with exhaled carbon monoxide levels greater than 13 ppm (parts per million).

“The amount of carbon monoxide in the breath is directly related to the cigarettes that are consumed and also with how it is smoked,” said researcher Patrick Henry, from the Lariboisiere Hospital in Paris (France).

“People can inhale smoke deeply or not at all, and they can smoke cigarettes from start to finish or let the cigarettes burn out in the ashtray. Also the location where you smoke plays a crucial role; smoking in a small, unventilated room increases the concentration of carbon monoxide compared to smoking outside,” he clarified.

“Patients with acute cardiac events such as heart attacks have insufficient oxygen in their arteries coronary. If some of the oxygen is replaced by carbon monoxide, the event can be more severe,” said Henry.

During April 2021, the researchers measured expired carbon monoxide in 1,379 adults hospitalized for acute heart problems in 39 ICUs in France, 33% non-smokers, 39% former smokers, and 27% current smokers.

Carbon monoxide levels were similar in non-smokers and ex-smokers (3.6 and 3.3 ppm, respectively) and significantly higher in current smokers (mean 9.9 ppm).

The researchers found that for every ppm increase in carbon monoxide there was a 14% greater chance of a cardiac event in patients and identified 13 ppm as the threshold for predicting a worse prognosis.

Chances of a major heart problem was 23 times higher in smokers with a carbon monoxide level greater than 13 ppm.

“The finding suggests that exhaled carbon monoxide could be measured in the hearts of patients to better assess their prognosis,” said Henry.

corona climate change

A third study presented at the congress has shown that climate change also has consequences for the heart, after analyzing data from almost 2.3 million Europeans in whom have seen that both hot and cold weather are associated with excess deaths from heart disease and strokes if they have heart conditions.

Study author Stefan Agewall, of the University of Oslo, Norway, recalled that “during the summer of 2003 there were an excess of 70,000 deaths in Europe from heat waves, although cold weather also causes excess deaths and hospitalizations”.

The analysis included 2.28 million adults from cohorts in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway and Sweden between 1994 and 2010, aged between 49 and 72 years.

The researchers recorded the participants’ cardiovascular disease, counted death records, and did follow-up surveys which they crossed with temperature data from local weather stations.

Thus, they found higher risks of death from cardiovascular disease in general and ischemic heart disease in particular, associated with cold weather: 19% more cases if the temperature fell from 10ºC to -5ºC.

“The relationship between cold temperatures and deaths was more pronounced in men and people from neighborhoods with low socioeconomic status, and new-onset colds and ischemic heart disease were more among women and those older than 65 years,” said Agewall.

The study has also found that an increase in temperature increases the risk of death by 25% due to cardiovascular disease or stroke in people with heart disease.