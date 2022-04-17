Cardiology of 50 reaches its 50th anniversary

Cardiologists Ginés Sanz, Ana García and resident Andrea Arenas.

Medical Writing has interviewed three specialists who represent the Cardiology at the Clinic to link different experiences and generational experiences. The cardiologist and Section Chief of the Coronary Unit from 1973 to June 2006, Ginés Sanz; the current head of the Cardiology Service, Ana García; and the second year resident at the Clinic, Andrea Arenas, offer a perspective on the evolution of the specialty.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Cardiology Service, in the words of García, has been “a very special event and we have enjoyed both the retired people that remember the beginnings as we are currently working. We have remembered people who have left us, the milestones achieved, special moments we have spent together and the contributions the Service has made over the last 50 years.”

Throughout all these years, the Clinic has been governed by three big areas of interest described by García: “The first pillar is the attendance, we are here to treat patients in the best possible way. The second leg is research and innovation. We want to contribute to society and to cardiological treatments. Finally, the third is teaching. It is important to offer good teaching to our resident students, since they will be the doctors and cardiologists of the future.

Humanize the relationship between patient and cardiologist, a current legacy

One element that the Service has carried as its flag since its origins is to promote and maintain the humanization of the treatment between the patient and the cardiologist. “Many heart patients have a feeling of seriousness and danger. Dealing with the patient is important. The danger of so much technology that has been developing keep the patient further away from the doctor. It is something that in the Service we, the oldest, have always insisted on to the new generations. Fortunately, our hospital has preserved the importance and priority that treating patients humanely is essential to reduce the stress they are suffering from the simple fact of being admitted to an intensive care unit. People like Ana García have experienced this when they were residents and they still keep it”, points out Sanz.

García follows in the same footsteps as his predecessor, defending “the high standards of this Service that it has had in recent decades, both at a healthcare level, in research and teaching. We must be able to combine all the development of technology with a integrated and close care to the patient, who wants to be treated closely, that they look him in the eye and let us be accomplices of the problem he has. We must help solve it with the full range of solutions we have for different diseases.”

The origin of the Service: A patient-centered organization

The transformation of the hospital began in 1971 because at that time it was organized in a very old-fashioned way. “The change to the organization by medical specialties that had been in other countries like the United States for decades meant an improvement in attendance and mainly a organization much more functional and patient-centered. These five decades have meant that the Clinic and the Cardiology Department went from being a homeless hospitalas was thought then, to be one of the best in Spain and among the 10 best in Europe”, says Sanz, one of the first cardiologists to work at the Clinic.

The first steps were carried out under the tutelage of the cardiologist Francis Navarrowho decided to leave the General Hospital of Asturias to take charge of the new Cardiology Service: “Navarro planned a modern Service supported by the ergonomic and the coronary unit. From then on, he hired two Section Chiefs and three Assistants. Little by little, former residents of the Service itself joined, so we were nurtured by people who trained with us. In 1995 the Service was able to adapt to the modern needs of the specialty”, recalls Sanz.

Metropolitan coordination, key to sharing knowledge

Currently at the Clinic there is a powerful management and coordination between Cardiology and the rest of the services. As stated by García, “the organization is carried out by institutes that cover different Services dealing related diseases. Our Service, together with the Heart surgery Y Vascular surgery, are included within the Institut Clínic Cardiovascular. There are different services, institutes and transversal pathology units that need a multidisciplinary managementas the unit of pulmonary hypertension either heart failure. It is a hospital where there is a lot of connection between the different services. Patients need many specialists.”

Coordination is not only strengthened within the hospital, but is latent between different hospitals in Catalonia to offer better service and attention to patients. “We seek to share knowledge and we are connected with the hospitals in our Metropolitan area. There are 20 basic health areas that we have to connect well with the patient management who suffer from chronic diseases. Coordinated work groups are created with all the hospitals in our reference area. We are a reference center for rare and difficult pathologies, so the connection with our environment is key”, explains the head of the Cardiology Service.

The future of the specialty at the Clínic goes through new avenues of research that have already been launched. “There are professionals with talent in terms of research in our Service who are in different Sections. There are powerful lines in arrhythmias, we are an international reference center. We also have lines heart failure and pulmonary hypertension, both clinically and preclinically. Another path that is being explored is the ischemic heart disease and cardiorespiratory arrest. We are in a good moment and we contribute in different lines linked to cardiovascular diseases”, analyzes García.

The future of Cardiology, marked by its residents

Teaching and learning is one of the pillars defended at the Clinic and after two years as a resident, Andrea Arenas represents the future of Cardiology: “The specialty seems broad and beautiful to me, it encompasses many parts of Medicine despite being centered on the heart. You have to look at many elements and it is extensive not only because of what it deals with, but because of the type of subspecialization What can you do afterwards, be it more invasive, clinical or imaging”.

Arenas’ apprenticeship as a resident has not been easy because his time in the Service coincided with the impact of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus: “During the first months it was complicated, I worked at the Hotel Salud that was set up in Plaza Cataluña. There was a lot of difficulty when it came to organizing ourselves, learning to manage new generators, setting up rooms, etc. Despite this, little little by little we adapt to the situation”.

After studying at the Clinic itself, Arenas carried out the internships for his last year of studies at the Hospital Service, “which was very welcoming to the students. Once the MIR was done and when choosing a hospital, I also had the opportunity to work in the Service during the pandemic. The fact of knowing the deputies and seeing how Cardiology was organized completely convinced me to continue here”.

After recently finishing the Medicine degreeArenas positively values ​​the leading role that Cardiology has within the race: “The specialty encompasses many elements, not only do you see it in Cardiology, but it ends up appearing in other subjects that you must integrate knowledge of the heart to apply it to other aspects. In addition, the internships during the degree are powerful, we are there for almost a month and we rotate through many parts of the Service to work in different areas”.

After his experience as a resident, sands He has already decided to continue at the Clinic to continue training in his specialty: “Meeting the assistants and seeing how Cardiology was organized was decisive in completely convincing me that I want to continue here.”