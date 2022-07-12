Cardiovascular and Thoracic Institute ready to start operations in Ciudad de la Salud

By TVN Noticias Newsroom 07/11/2022 – 12:02 PM



As of this Tuesday, July 12, the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Institute located within the City of the City project comes into operation with three surgeries that have been scheduled for this surgical process.

The Dr. Alex González, National Executive Director of Health Services and Benefits, indicated that patients have already been notified, as established by the work schedule prepared by the administration of the Social Security Fund (CSS).

“We believe that it is very important that the population knows that the Social Security Fund made a commitment to be able to build this institute and we have the possibility of continuing to advance during the week, until the inaugural act is held, which we know is important, both for the Panamanian people, as well as for the entity and the National Government, who have given all their support so that this institute becomes a reality”said.

He explained that in an estimated period of one to two weeks they can be ready to start with surgeries in children, for which he announced that pediatric cardiovascular, pediatric cardiologists, intensivists from the “Omar Torrijos Herrera” Pediatric Specialties Hospital and some of the Children’s Hospital “Dr. José Renán Esquivel”, who have gone to visit the rooms due to a joint work that they are carrying out through an agreement with the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

He indicated that they have a team of around 500 people who will work at the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Institute, made up of medical specialists, general practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, stretcher bearers, manual workers, among others.

“This Cardiovascular and Thoracic Institute represents a before and after in Panama, it is equipped with the highest technology, but we also know that it will benefit our patients and that is the most important thing for the Social Security Fund,” he said. Dr. Gonzalez.