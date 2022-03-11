cardiovascular health challenges

Valentín Fuster, General Director of the CNIC.

Coinciding with the European Day for the Cardiovascular Risk Preventionthe La Caixa Foundation, in collaboration with the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and the Research Foundation HM Hospitalsorganizes next Monday March 14 at CaixaForum Madrid the Caixa Research Conference ‘Population cardiovascular prevention: challenges and opportunities’.

This informative day is especially aimed at researchers and doctors who want to know the latest advances in research, the challenges in prevention and therapeutic innovation in this field. At the meeting, the experts will talk about the best way to control the factors that determine the cardiovascular health and how to act on them.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that cardiovascular diseases claim about 18 million lives each year, being the first cause of death worldwide. For all these reasons, the experts focus on the importance of making the population aware of the different cardiovascular risk factors that surround us, such as sedentary lifestyle, smokingpoor diet, obesity or stress, among others.

Research in cardiovascular diseases

Among the featured speakers is Valentin Fustergeneral director of the CNIC, director of the Cardiovascular Institute and Physician-in-Chief of the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York and president of the SHE Foundation – La Caixa Foundation, who will offer a streaming masterclass on the challenges in cardiovascular prevention.

“Cardiovascular diseases constitute an epidemic that can only be solved with research, education and prevention. In all three areas there are agents involved who are crucial. For research, it is essential that the scientific community is up to date with the cutting edge of research that are being carried out, that is why these days are so important. Only research guides us on what we have to prevent. From then on, we all have a responsibility to educate the little ones and promote healthy living from the first stages of life that is maintained later”, says Fuster.

Population Cardiovascular Prevention Conference

Another of the highlights of the Conference will come from the hand of María Neira, director of the Department of WHO Public and Environmental Healthwho will connect remotely to talk about how cardiovascular diseases affect global public health.

In addition to finding out about the risk that cardiovascular diseases may entail and the most appropriate prevention measures, the conference will generate reflection on the situation and the biomedical research challenges with clinical application to take on new challenges and opportunities in their study.

The conference will feature the participation of various cardiologists belonging to the HM Comprehensive Center for Cardiovascular Diseases (CIEC), located in the HM Montepríncipe University Hospital. Leticia Fernández Friera, director of the Advanced Cardiac Imaging Unit at HM Hospitales and researcher at the CNIC, will comment on the research results that support the use of non-invasive cardiac imaging to identify subjects with cardiovascular risk in the subclinical stage.

In addition, Guadalupe Sabio, coordinator of the Myocardial Physiopathology Area of ​​the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC), will speak about her research on activation of stress-activated kinases in the development of diseases associated with obesity such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and liver cancer. While Amparo Rodríguez, director of Pediatric Endocrinology at the HM Montepríncipe University Hospital, will present the launch of the ‘HM-Novonordisk Childhood Obesity Observatory’, with more than fourteen thousand records since December 2021 and which is set to become one of the major platforms of childhood obesity research in Europe.

For his part, José Antonio Enríquez, director of the Functional Genetics Area of ​​the Oxidative Phosphorylation System at the CNIC, will report on his studies on the mitochondrial energyits role in cell apoptosis, and the pathological consequences of the alteration of its function with special emphasis on cardiovascular diseases.

Therapeutic innovation in cardiovascular medicine

The conference will also dedicate a space to delve into therapeutic innovation in cardiovascular medicine. The first presentation will be by Belén Díaz, cardiologist and researcher at HM CIEC, who will show the results of an interesting study carried out in breast cancer patients where Cardiologists and Oncologists from HM Hospitales have optimized the follow-up of these patients and whose results have recently been published in a European journal of high scientific impact.

Next, Silvia Priori, Professor of Cardiology at the University of Pavia, Scientific Director of the Fondazione Salvatore Maugeri and Director of Cardiovascular Genetics at the CNIC, will talk about sudden death and hereditary arrhythmias and how gene therapy can help patients. On the other hand, Jesus Almendral, director of HM CIEC and head of the Cardiac Electrophysiology and Clinical Arrhythmology Unit at HM Montepríncipe, will present the results of the Predimed and Predimar studies, which have delved into the relationship between Protective role of the Mediterranean diet on cardiac arrhythmias.

Lastly, Jose María Castellano, cardiologist and Director of the HM Hospitales Research Foundation and researcher at the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC), will comment on strategies for optimize patient management who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction, specifically on therapeutic adherence, which has been called the new cardiovascular risk factor.