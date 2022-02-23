Cardiovascular prevention for diabetic patients

High blood sugar is an important factor in producing inflammation of the vascular endothelium, this circumstance is a precursor to arteriosclerotic disease, both in the coronary arteries, in the heart, in the brain and in the legs.

These, in turn, could lead to an even more dangerous complication such as suffering from cardiovascular diseases, including acute coronary syndrome or even a stroke. For this reason, the call for prevention is essential to avoid risk of death from conditions cardiac in diabetic patients.

Diabetes and its risk factors

Diabetes can lead a patient to develop cardiovascular diseases, since excess sugar in the blood also causes damage to various areas of the body, such as: blood vessels.

´´High sugar in the blood is an important factor to produce inflammation of the vascular endothelium, this circumstance is a precursor of arteriosclerotic disease, both in the coronary arteries, in the heart, in the brain and in the legs”, explained the cardiologist Gely on interview with the journal Medicine and Public Health.

exist disease risk factors cardiovascular disease for both type 1 and type 2 diabetic patients.

“Type 1 diabetics are at higher risk because they start their disease earlier in life, they are younger patients. Therefore, they are going to be exposed to diabetes longer and may develop premature coronary heart disease. the patient type 2 diabetic (which is usually diagnosed disease in adulthood) the increase in insulin or what we call hyperinsulinemia is another risk factor for the inflammation of the vascular endothelium, which lines the arteries inside it and can develop arteriosclerotic disease in general”, added the doctor with 23 years of experience in cardiology.

Other risk factor for diseases coronary diseases are obesity and high cholesterol. According to the doctor, the levels of these last two must be kept under control.

The more risk factors you have the patientthe greater the risk of having cardiovascular conditions, it is very important in the patient diabetic maintain controlled blood pressure, which is less than 130/80. When it comes to cholesterol, the patient diabetic who is over 40 years of age and who has a LDL cholesterol older than 70, benefits from treatment with drugs known as statins to lower cholesterol,” added the doctor

Cardiovascular complications associated with diabetes

There are several cardiovascular diseases or conditions that could develop a diabetic patient. Among these is acute coronary syndrome, which according to the United States National Library of Medicine is defined as “Any condition that suddenly stops blood flow to the heart.” An acute coronary syndrome can include myocardial infarction and angina or chest pain. According to Dr. Gely, angina pectoris is the most common cardinal symptom of coronary heart disease.

The cardiologist also indicated that if the atherosclerotic disease is located in the brain or in the carotid arteries, the greatest complication would be stroke or cerebral hemorrhage, while patients with peripheral arterial disease in the lower extremities may increase the risk of amputations. gangrene and intermittent claudication, which is when the person has to walk because I feel pain in the sweet potato, hip or thigh.

Treatment

Health professionals agree that the best way to avoid cardiovascular diseases is prevention, and even more so when it comes to diabetic patients. However, diabetes control becomes the main way to rule out heart disease in these people.

“The better control of diabetes, the lower the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases”, said Luis Gely

There are medications to lower blood sugar that have shown cardiovascular benefits. Among these are the SGLT2, inhibitors at the kidney level and those that work as agonists to control diabetes, the GLP1.

“These drugs have demonstrated cardiovascular benefits to the point that currently without diabetic patient is at high risk or already seems to have coronary disease, we must consider including one of these types of medications in the treatment of diabetes, “explained the cardiologist.

Regarding the risk factor of high cholesterol for developing heart conditions, the doctor pointed out that statins, drugs used to lower cholesterol “They have shown a significant reduction in cardiovascular risk in diabetic patients,” said Luis Gely, a cardiologist.