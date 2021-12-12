Health

Cardiovascular prevention, more than 150 users have been screened in San Cataldo

Editorial board
Excellent success of the cardiovascular prevention day organized by the ACRIS association, chaired by the doctor Calogero Geraci. The doctor Emanuele Orlando and Franco Cagnina also organize the event. “The users – explains Calogero Geraci – were able to perform cardiological and diabetic screening; more than 150 people were screened who, during a pleasant pre-Christmas Sunday, were able to benefit from free specialist consultations. Thanks to the collaboration of the farmhouse manager, and thanks to the commitment of the specialists involved, the day was an important opportunity to prevent diseases that cause so many victims in the world “.

