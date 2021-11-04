Cardiovascular prevention: the Le Strade del Cuore tour makes a stop in Sicily

Free consultations on the GVM Care & Research Mobile Clinic with the doctors of Maria Eleonora Hospital First stop in Palermo, Friday 5 and Saturday 6 November in Piazza Verdi, then also in Agrigento on 9-10 November to promote the adoption of a lifestyle correct and healthy habits

Maria Eleonora Hospital, A hospital that is part of GVM Care & Research, an Italian hospital group, brings the itinerant initiative The Streets of the Heart in Piazza Verdi in Palermo with the Advanced Mobile Clinic, Friday 5th and Saturday 6th November, from 9.00 to 17.00, and then move the following week, Tuesday 9 and Wednesday 10 November, to Agrigento in Piazza Aldo Moro. The initiative is sponsored by the Italian Foundation for the Heart and the Municipality of Palermo.

On board the Mobile Clinic will be carried out free consultations to assess heart health through blood pressure measurement, weight and waist measurement, evaluation of the lipid profile, blood glucose measurement And heart rhythm control. At the end of the path there will be the final consultation with the doctor. The initiative is recommended to people over 40. Reservation is not required; it is mandatory to have a green pass or a molecular swab with negative results in the previous 48 hours.

“The aim of this initiative is to underline the importance of prevention and raise awareness among citizens – comments the dr. Giuseppe Rago, CEO of Maria Eleonora Hospital -. In fact, each of us has the task of taking better care of their health and therefore relying on specialists for periodic checks and consultations. Prevention is the first step to better health, starting with a correct and active lifestyle, limiting or eliminating harmful habits. At the GVM Care & Research hospital in Palermo, we have also set up a multidisciplinary team, called Heart Team, which deals with preventing, diagnosing and treating all pathologies affecting the cardiovascular system, jointly discussing each individual case “.

With a view to ever growing specialization in the heart area, Maria Eleonora Hospital will start gods shortly new specialist clinics dedicated to cardiac pathologies such as ischemic heart disease, valvular and structural interventional heart disease, heart failure, and new anticoagulant therapies; this will allow patients to be able to count on prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up paths within the same structure.

The increasing attention paid to the heart is also dictated by the data relating to cardiovascular diseases, which they represent today the leading cause of death in Italy, equal to 35.8% of all deaths, with a higher incidence among the female population, 38.8% women compared to 32.5% in males (source Scientific Document “Prevention Italy 2021” – SIPREC).

“Limiting the incidence of these manifestations or chronic diseases is possible thanks to a greater awareness on the part of people of their level of risk – declares theDr. Daniela Bacarella, cardiologist at Maria Eleonora Hospital -. The so-called non-modifiable risk factors are linked to genetics and familiarity and we cannot intervene on these; the modifiable ones are instead associated with behaviors and habits that favor the onset of pathologies and can be varied. Hypertension, diabetes, smoking and alcohol habits, sedentary lifestyle are just some of the aspects that should be kept under control or corrected to avoid the onset of symptoms. Prevention is particularly important because the disease may initially be asymptomatic. Every small daily virtuous gesture is an ally for our health“.



