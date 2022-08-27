Business

Care you must have so that the clutch of your car has a longer useful life

The clutch is a system that allows both to transmit and to interrupt the transmission of energy mechanics to its final action voluntarily. In a car it allows the driver to control the transmission of torque from the engine to the wheels.

In the simplest application, clutches connect and disconnect two rotating shafts. In these devices, one shaft is usually connected to a motor or other power unit, while the other shaft provides power output for work.

Definitely, clutch work is very important so that the car can move forward and change gears. That is why we must always keep it in good condition.

That’s why, here we tell you some care you must have so that your car’s clutch has a longer useful life.

1.- riding clutch

This burns your clutch fast. It is preferable that you keep your foot off the clutch every time you press the accelerator.

2.- Only use your clutch when you need it

If you stop, put the car in neutral and take your foot off the clutch.. Keep the clutch depressed when not in use may increase the likelihood of a clutch repair in the future.

3.- Do not treat your clutch as a footrest

Use the clutch pedal can loosen the bearings and cause serious damage to their operation.

4.- Speed ​​setbacks

If you drive a manual transmission vehicle, don’t downshift every time you slow down. This is what you should be using the brakes for instead.

5.- Use the parking brake

Make the most of your car’s parking brake. Leaving your vehicle in gear can prevent it from rolling, but it puts significant pressure on your clutch.

